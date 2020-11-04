A further eight Covid-19 deaths of patients with Covid-19 have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet). This brings to 1,930 the total number of deaths from the disease.

Another 444 confirmed cases of the virus were also reported by Nphet, bringing the total number of cases to 63,483.

It comes as the reproduction number, a key indicator of the spread of Covid-19, has dropped below 1, according to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

The reproduction number (R0) now stands at 0.7 to 0.9, the Minister said, compared to 1 last week.

An R0 of less than 1 means the virus is declining as each case is passed on the disease to less than one other person.

The new cases reported today include 158 in Dublin, 48 in Cork, 36 in Galway, 28 in Limerick and 174 cases spread across other counties. Three counties reported no new cases.

The median age of cases is 37 years with 61 per cent aged under 45 years.

At 2pm on Wednesday, there were 310 Covid-19 patients in hospital, including 41 in ICU. The last 24 hours saw 25 additional admissions to hospital.

The 14-day incidence of the disease now stands at 228 cases per 100,000 people, Mr Donnelly told the Oireachtas health committee this morning. This compares to 278 in the previous 14-day period.

The Minister said the rate was falling in 23 of the 26 counties in the Republic. The average number of close contacts of cases, another key indicator, has fallen from six to about three, he added.

In addition, the testing positivity rate has fallen to 4.7 per cent.

“By moving early and comprehensively, Ireland is currently bucking the trend being seen in many other parts of Europe,” he told the committee.

The 14-day rate in France is 830, in Spain it is 567 and in the UK, 469.

However, the number of positive cases remains a serious concern, the Minister said. “We have seen almost 11,000 cases reported in the past 14 days. We must continue to actively suppress this virus to the greatest extent possible.”

Mr Donnelly said testing capacity in the HSE has now been increased to 140,000 a week, up from 120,000. Demand for testing has dropped by 40 per cent in the past week.

In a statement chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Every piece of public health advice we have given from the outset of this pandemic is designed to keep everyone protected from the impact of Covid-19.”

“If you are a close contact of a confirmed case, you are asked to restrict your movements for 14 days and to attend for your two free Covid-19 test, one on day zero and one on day seven. This is because as an identified close contact, you have come into contact with the virus. It may take some time for this to become apparent, or for you to become infectious.”

“By staying at home for this entire 14 day period, you are helping to stop the spread of this dangerous disease. In following this important guidance, you are helping to bring this virus right back down to where we all need it to be and playing your part in this national effort.”

Cavan remains the county with the highest 14-day incidence of the disease, at 364.9 per 100,000 people. However, the county recorded fewer than five new cases yesterday.

The national incidence has fallen to 212.7 per 100,000, with Leitrim recording the lowest incidence at 68.7.