Four more deaths were recorded, on Monday, as a result of coronavirus complications in Nigeria, raising the death toll in Africa’s most populated country to 1,158.

According to an update Monday night by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria recorded 94 new coronavirus infections, a sharp decrease from the 300 reported on Sunday, Nigeria’s highest daily tally in almost three months.

With the latest update, Nigeria’s COVID-19 total case count has reached 64,184, keeping it fifth on the list of African countries hit hardest, behind Ethiopia, Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa.

Meanwhile, there has been significant improvement in recoveries even as fears over an imminent and more devastating second wave of infections gains momentum.

Of the over 64,000 total, about 60,069 persons have been discharged from hospitals, after treatment, while nearly 3,000 active cases remain in the country.

The 94 new cases were reported from 7 states – Lagos (50), FCT (24), Kwara (9), Edo (4), Kaduna (3), Ondo (2), and Plateau (2).

With 50 new infections on Monday, more than half of the daily tally, Lagos further stretched its lead on the number of infections to almost 22,000, about a third of the country’s total.

Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, and the second most impacted with a total of over 6,000 cases also came second on Thursday with 20 infections.

Currently, Nigeria has tested about 687,952 of its 200 million population.