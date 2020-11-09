One further death and 270 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported on Monday by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

This brings to 1,948 the total number of deaths in the State from the virus and to 65,659 the total number of confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified on Monday 143 are in men and 127 are among women. Some 69 per cent are under 45 years of age and their median age is 34 years.

Some 103 of the new cases are in Dublin, 34 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 12 in Cork, nine in Kerry, nine in Kilkenny and the remaining 83 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today there were 291 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 39 are in ICU. There were 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

A further ten Covid-19 deaths and 471 new cases were also recorded by the North’s health department on Monday.

The latest cases were reported on a day when it emerged a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech has been found to be more than 90 per cent effective.

The finding was the result of the first independent analysis of any Covid-19 vaccine in phase 3 trials — the final stage before commercial licensing. The study found that 94 participants who received the two-dose vaccine were protected against the disease 28 days after their first inoculation.

Earlier the director general of the HSE Paul Reid said the public will still have to limit their contacts when Level 5 restrictions are lifted on December 1st.

He said Christmas was an important time for families and for Irish society, but it was important to be honest with people about the level of contacts they could have.

While the trends were good with numbers of cases coming down, the country had to learn from what happened when society and the economy opened up in June and July, Mr Reid told Newstalk Breakfast.

Because restrictions were lifted in the summer there were “massive rises” in cases again in August, September and October.

He said it was important for people to continue to reduce the number of contacts they have and the number of households they visit.

“Christmas is a very important time for families, it’s a very important time for Irish society, it’s hugely valued by everybody. And we do need to give people good hope and encouragement that the actions they’re taking now does merit us all having a reasonable Christmas.

“But I think we equally have to be honest with people and just say as well that if we manage to work through December and throughout Christmas by carrying on the behaviours that we’re doing at the moment, and it’s really about reducing our contacts, it’s a really big important factor that we don’t end up in the same position heading into January, February or March.”

More to follow…