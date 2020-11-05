Health authorities in Rwanda on Thursday eased restrictions on indoor businesses but urged operators to remain vigilant because the coronavirus pandemic persists in the country.

A statement issued by Rwanda Development Board (RDB) said that all personal care services, including massage parlours, are free to resume operation.

The statement emphasised that preventive measures, including use of face masks, must be strictly observed.

The decision to allow indoor businesses to operate was based on the current situation of COVID-19 in Rwanda, where 12 new infections were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Total cases diagnosed since the outbreak of the viral disease mid-March this year now stands at 5,174.

According to the Health Ministry, Rwanda’s death toll from the disease stands at 35 but no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Rwanda recorded its first COVID-19 case on 14 March 2020.

The government announced the start of a second wave of infections a fortnight ago after new clusters of coronavirus cases were detected following the easing of restrictions in May.

