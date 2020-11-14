The doorknob that disinfects ITSELF: Swiss scientists claim £400 battery-powered handle eradicates germs within three seconds after being used
- Tweaq’s £400 device features a lithium-ion battery-powered ring and sponge
- The mechanism runs over the doorhandle each time the door is used
- It means the handle can be disinfected to prevent the spread of coronavirus
- Some scientists have argued the threat of catching Covid from surfaces is low
- Others say the virus can survive on hard surfaces for as long as 28 days
A Swiss team have invented an automatic doorhandle disinfectant – which could revolutionise how offices, schools and hospitals are kept safe amid coronavirus.
Tweaq’s £400 device features a lithium-ion battery-powered ring that runs over the doorhandle and dispenses disinfectant each time the door is used.
It comes as scientists share conflicting views on the danger posed by surfaces amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some say the virus can be picked up and spread, while others say the danger comes from standing close to an infected person.
The mechanism’s creators have boasted the device kills 99.9 per cent of germs, is activated within three minutes of a door’s use and one cartridge of disinfectant is fit for around 1,000 uses before it will need to be replaced – for £39.
Tweaq’s £400 device features a lithium-ion battery-powered ring that runs over the doorhandle and dispenses disinfectant each time the door is used. Disinfectant is held in a cartridge at the base of the handle
Giovanni Barilla, chief executive of Tweaq, said his company had provided ‘an effective and reliable solution that not only protects people but can save businesses money in the long run’.
Once the solution has run out a message will be sent through an app, which also records each time the handle is used. The device should be ready for sale next year.
Last month Monica Gandhi, a professor of medicine at the University of California, said ‘the surface issue has essentially gone away’.
She added that any virus left on surfaces was not usually strong enough to make people ill.
It means that constantly spraying surfaces with antibacterial spray – as many have taken to doing during the pandemic – may be unnecessary.
The mechanism’s creators have boasted the device kills 99.9 per cent of germs, will be activated within three minutes of a door’s use and one cartridge of disinfectant is fit for around 1,000 uses before it will need to be replaced – for £39
Professor Gandhi told the US science website Nautilus: ‘It’s not [spread] through surfaces.
‘There was a lot of fear at the beginning of the pandemic about fomite transmission.
‘We now know the root of the spread is not from touching surfaces and touching your eye.
‘It’s from being close to someone spewing virus from their nose and mouth, without in most cases knowing they are doing so.’
Separate research published in the Lancet has suggested that any coronavirus left lingering on surfaces carries only a ‘very small’ risk of infection.
Researchers at CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, have found that Covid can survive for up to 28 days on surfaces. Pictured, an electrostatic spray gun being used at Blackfriars station in London in May
Meanwhile, researchers at CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, found Covid can survive for up to 28 days on surfaces.
The research, undertaken at the Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness (ACDP) in Geelong, Victoria, found the virus survived better at colder temperatures.
Recent studies have shown that the virus is able to remain infectious in airborne particles for more than three hours.
Dr Debbie Eagles, Deputy Director of ACDP, has been working on testing a potential vaccine for the virus.
She said that need for ‘good practices such as handwashing’ was reinforced now the virus can remain infectious.
She said: ‘At 20 degrees Celsius, which is about room temperature, we found that the virus was extremely robust, surviving for 28 days on smooth surfaces such as glass found on mobile phone screens and plastic banknotes.’
