Lucy Newman joins TUYO VENTURES as Advisor, Financial and Economic Policies and Programs, for Africa. In this role, Dr. Newman will provide input on programming of VOTAC ACM TODAY and requirements for VOTAC ACM DATA.

Ms Newman has over three decades of domestic and continental financial services expertise with multi levelled working relationships with regulatory agencies, and multilateral and non governmental organisations. She also has cross sectorial business advisory consulting experience in corporate governance and performance. She is a member of the INSEAD International Directors’ Network, a lifetime International Member of the International Society for Performance Improvement, and a Certified Performance Technologist. Ms Newman is a respected professional in Africa. She served as a Member of the Governing Council of the Institute of Directors Nigeria and is a multiple award recipient, including Sir Ahmadu Bello Sardauna Platinum Leadership Excellence Award and the Thomas F. Gilbert Distinguished Professional Achievement Award.

In addition to VOTAC.NET, Ms Newman’s advisory portfolio includes WAKAnRIDE.COM, a Roadless Mass Transit Systems and Sustainability Programs company; BODYBYTECHNOLOGY.COM, a Primary Care and Telemedicine company; and iQx10.COM, an Immersive, Augmented and Virtual Reality (Job Skills) Games company. WAKAnRIDE.COM and BODYBYTECHNOLOGY.COM share a common market, the 54 countries in Africa. VOTAC.NET and iQx10.COM are focused on global addressable markets.



VOTAC.NET is an Integrated Digital Media Platform, and a TUYO VENTURES portfolio company. With $2.5 trillion Nominal African GDP (2019 estimates), economic growth stabilized at 3.4 per cent in 2019 and expected to hit 3.9 per cent in 2020 and 4.1 per cent in 2021 (AfDB, 2020);

VOTAC ACM TODAY, a financial news program, will focus on the 29 stock exchanges in Africa. The programme will feature Captains of Industry, Regulators, Policy Makers, Wholesale Investors, Independent Shareholders, Sovereign Wealth and Hedge Fund Managers. The programme will fill in contextual information gaps on African Markets and provide expert insight for investment decisions.

VOTAC ACM DATA will provide Business Intelligence Data on capacity, governance and transparency of listed entities, so that these businesses can increasingly thrive, attract local and foreign investments, generate tax revenues and employment, as well as create opportunities for SMEs.

About VOTAC (Voices of the African Continent)

VOTAC is an Integrated Digital Media company, with offerings in Content, Experience and Exchange. VOTAC Content is ACM TODAY™ & ACM DATA (African Capital Markets News Broadcast and Business Intelligence Data Services), Bintu & Friends™ (Children’s Animation Series), Newscast54™, Daylight Africa Weekday and Weekend (a News Magazine Program), Let’s Get Specific (a weekly current affairs program), and Films and Documentaries. VOTAC Content delivery is via livestreaming to mobile apps, and to U.S. cable network systems; available in over 33 million television households, and local television in these U.S. media markets: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia, Los Angles, New York (includes New Jersey and Connecticut). VOTAC Experience is technology and human capital enabling development and promotion of travel and tourism to and within Africa. VOTAC Exchange is technology and tools designed to enable talent and tangible commerce within and outside the continent.

VOTAC is headquartered in California (San Francisco), United States.

For additional information:



Contact: VOTAC (Voices of the African Continent)



T: +1(415) 868-4262



E: publicrelations@votac.net



W: https://votac.net/