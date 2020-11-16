Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Anambra State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Kehinde Aremu on Monday said the state recorded a case of COVID-19 among the prospective corps members deployed to the state for the one-year national service.

Aremu who disclosed this to newsmen at the swearing-in of 2020 Batch ‘B’ stream 1A corps members at the permanent orientation camp in Umuawulu/Mbaukwu, said the case was immediately handed over to the government through the disease management team.

He said the Scheme worked with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to enable it to manage the corps members as well as ensure operations of the scheme were not interrupted.

He said, “All our activities are arranged sequentially and in agreement with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) and NCDC guidelines whose officials are also residents here to administer COVID-19 test on both camp officials and corps members.

“Anyone that fails the test, the medical personnel will take over management of the case. We had a single case which the state government had already taken care of through the state disease management team.”

Aremu revealed that the number of corps members were deliberately reduced to ensure strict adherence to the NCDC guidelines, adding that the leftovers would be captured in the next batch.

“We’re only 800 corps members in the state, and even that number was segmented into four batches of 200, and was given time to report, morning, afternoon and evening.

Earlier, the State Governor, Willie Obiano approved the sum of N10million for the subsidization of the feeding of the corps members posted to the state.

Obiano, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu said the approval was part of his administration commitment to the corps members’ welfare and resolve to continuously serve them quality meals and testiest rations.

While commending the corps members’ contributions to bridging the manpower gap in the education and health sectors, the governor pledged continued support to the NYSC amidst the COVID-19 scourge challenge.

“I charge you to strive to outdo your predecessors’ achievements. Align yourselves with this administration’s vision and developmental drive for our communities.

“What you make of the orientation course would go a long way to determine how you will conclude the entire service year. The programme affords the opportunity of preparing you physically, mentally, emotionally and psychologically for the challenges ahead,” he added.