Elo Edremoda, Warri

CHAIRMAN of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State Michael Tidi has described former Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor as exemplifying the principle of Jesus Christ through his teachings and philanthropic deeds.

Oritsejafor’s birthday was on Tuesday.

Tidi, in a goodwill message, noted that apart from making Warri a global capital for the gospel, Oritsejafor has helped in projecting the accurate narrative of Warri as a haven of hospitality and investment destination.