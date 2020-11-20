Adeyinka Aderibigbe

TO empower the youth and curb youth unemployment, the Chairman of Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Apostle Oloruntoba Oke has set aside a N5 million revolving fund.

He said youths who are qualified can access the fund to finance their business initiatives thereby making them employers of labour and wealth creators.

The chairman’s presentation came on the heels of the presentation of 100 laptops to 100 youths who have undergone three month-long training on graphics design, Branding and printing internship.

He said he was encouraged to give his full backing to the youths for their restraint during the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest and refusing to join the band wagin of bad youths who engaged in waton destruction of public and private properties and investments in the state.

He said: “The council decided to reciprocate the good gesture and the sacrifices they made in making the council peaceful and ensuring minimal carnage, which informed the establishment of the Youth Development Committee and the investments in providing working tools for those who have been trained in one skill or the other to be employers of labour.

He disclosed further that in order to mitigate the effect of unemployment the council also empowered some women and widows in various relevant skills such as batik making, cakes and pastries, gift packs bags, hairdressing, makeup and gele tying and several others.