Our Reporter

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship candidate for the Umuahia North Local Government Area election, Nnenna Ogbonna, has said she will become the first female council chairman in Abia State.

Ogbonna spoke on Monday at a meeting of APC Isingwu Ward held at Umuda Okorocha. She expressed confidence of winning the December 8 poll.

Ogbonna, who promised to bring development projects to Umuahia North, said the area required great transformation as host of the Government House. She promised to give women effective representation, saying they would rejoice under her administration.

She said: “I will break the barrier because no woman has ever been chairman of the local government, appointed or elected. As it is now, no woman has even tried the primary, except me. “I won the primary and I will set another record as the first woman to become chairman.”