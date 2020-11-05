Hundreds of angry ‘count the vote’ protesters on foot, bike and in cars circled the White House Thursday as the presidential election continues to hang in the balance and Donald Trump plots inside to stop thousands of American votes being counted.

Several streets were forced to close as demonstrators demanding all votes be counted and democracy be followed vowed to ‘make as much noise as possible in support of our right to vote,’ organizers said.

Meanwhile, outside the Republican National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill, Trump supporters waved MAGA signs and American flags and got down on their knees to pray for him to win.

Demonstrations also took place across all corners of America including Arizona, Detroit, Harrisburg and Philadelphia as Democrats demand all votes be counted while Republicans try to halt ballot counting in its tracks.

Almost 48 hours after the polls closed, the nation is still in limbo with five crucial swing states of Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania left in play.

Donald Trump has filed multiple lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada, is demanding a recount in Wisconsin, and vowed to stop ballot counting and to sue any state where Joe Biden had already been declared a winner.

Dozens of protesters on foot, bike and in cars descended on the White House Thursday waving ‘count the vote’ banners as the presidential election continues to hang in the balance

Peaceful marchers wore face masks as they circled the White House holding up signs reading: ‘You will not sign us’, ‘We are watching’, ‘We are the majority’ and ‘The people have spoken’

Others held signs telling Trump it is ‘game over’ as his chances of claiming election victory grow increasingly slim

Others plastered ‘loser’ on fencing around the White House complex as Donald Trump tries to stop thousands of American votes being counted

A truck with protesters passes by the White House in Washington Thursday

Demonstrators flocked to the seat of government Thursday morning calling for the democratic right of the American people to vote to be respected and for all votes cast in the 2020 election to be counted.

The protest organized by Shutdown DC brought together various activist groups including 350 DC and DC Bike Party, with the first people arriving on the scene around 7 a.m.

Protesters on foot gathered at Black Lives Matter Plaza to start their march there.

Meanwhile, a caravan of cars gathered at Madison Drive NW in front of the Smithsonian National Museum of American History while people on bike started at Freedom Plaza.

Peaceful marchers wore face masks as they circled the White House holding up signs reading: ‘Count the vote’, ‘You will not silence us’, ‘We are watching’, ‘We are the majority’ and ‘The people have spoken’.

Others plastered ‘loser’ on fencing around the White House complex and held signs telling Trump it is ‘game over’ as his chances of claiming election victory grow increasingly slim.

An activist holds a sign as a march – on foot, bike and car – organized by Shutdown DC circles around the White House complex

A demonstrator holds an umbrella reading ‘you will not silence us’ in DC Thursday

Streets were forced to close as demonstrators demanding all votes be counted and democracy be followed vowed to ‘make as much noise as possible in support of our right to vote,’ organizers said

Almost 48 hours after the polls closed, the nation is still in limbo with five crucial swing states of Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania left in play

By mid-morning, police shuttered several roads in the area and – at one point – broke up the demonstration at H and 15th Streets despite there being no reports of any unrest, reported NBC Washington.

Some protesters on bike flocked to the Republican National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill where conservative political organization Ed Martin, president of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, was holding a news conference.

A group of Pro-Trump supporters wearing MAGA hats, holding MAGA signs and chanting ‘stop the steal’ gathered at the headquarters.

Some Trump fans held up a banner reading ‘Latinos for Trump. Stop the steal’ in response to the president’s numerous unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

Some supporters knelt on the ground and prayed for Trump’s victory while co-founder of activist group Code Pink Medea Benjamin stood next to Martin in counterprotest.

Metro Police told DailyMail.com there was only one counterprotester outside the RNC HQ, but that person left the scene without any incident.

Activists with Shutdown DC hold ‘count the vote’ and ‘Black Lives Matter’ signs as they drive around the White House comple

Donald Trump has filed multiple lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada, is demanding a recount in Wisconsin, and vowed to stop ballot counting and to sue any state where Joe Biden had already been declared a winner

Activists with Shutdown DC bike around the White House complex flanked in signs

Demonstrators flocked to the seat of government Thursday morning calling for the democratic right of the American people to vote to be respected and for all votes cast in the 2020 election to be counted

The protest organized by Shutdown DC brought together various activist groups including 350 DC and DC Bike Party, with the first people arriving on the scene around 7 a.m.

Protesters on foot gathered at Black Lives Matter Plaza to start their march there

Meanwhile, a caravan of cars gathered at Madison Drive NW in front of the Smithsonian National Museum of American History while people on bike started at Freedom Plaza

A demonstrator reads a banner on display at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington DC

Meanwhile the Million Mask March – held by the hacker group Anonymous each year – was also taking place near the White House

‘It does appear the votes are being counted. That’s good. We want to encourage that,’ one protester at the multi-group Shutdown DC event told News4.

‘Every voice matters. Just do your part and don’t let anyone discourage you,’ another said.

People unable to attend in person were encouraged to show their support by joining virtually over Zoom.

Demonstrations also took place across several other cities Thursday as both Biden and Trump supporters took to the streets of the nation.

Some protesters on bike flocked to the Republican National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill where conservative political organization Ed Martin, president of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, was holding a news conference

Martin was gathered with a handful of Trump supporters waving Trump-Pence signs while co-founder of activist group Code Pink Medea Benjamin stood next to him in counterprotest against Trump

A demonstrator gestures in front of a police car near the White House after Election Day

People gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza where signs read ‘Arrest Trump’ and ‘Remove Hate’ as the public continue to wait for election results

Meanwhile the Million Mask March – held by the hacker group Anonymous each year – was also taking place near the White House

In Michigan, which was called for Biden Wednesday, the two sides clashed outside the TCF Center in Detroit.

A maskless Trump fan was seen squaring up to a masked Biden supporter outside the counting center where tensions boiled over yesterday as hundreds of angry poll watchers descended on the building and banged on the glass demanding entry after being told the room had reached capacity.

Over in Philadelphia, demonstrators held aloft ‘count every vote’ signs near the Philadelphia Convention Center where counting continues as Pennsylvania expects to announce results soon.

Republican Representative Jim Jordan led a pro-Trump rally in the Pennsylvania city of Harrisburg.

Jordan stood on the steps of the State Capital speaking into a megaphone to the crowd of Trump supporters calling for the vote count to stop in Pennsylvania after Trump has made multiple unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Meanwhile, in Arizona, supporters of Trump flocked to Phoenix City Hall holding signs to ‘stop the count’ and chanting as the president is currently losing in the state and several media reports have already called it for Biden.

A group of Pro-Trump supporters wearing MAGA hats, holding MAGA signs and chanting ‘stop the steal’ gathered at the Republican National Committee headquarters

Trump fans held up a banner reading ‘Latinos for Trump. Stop the steal’ in response to the president’s numerous unsubstantiated claims of election fraud

A Trump supporter dons a ‘Make America Great Again’ cap as demonstrators from the two parties gather in DC

Republicans wave Trump signs and American flags at a demonstration two days after the polls shuttered

Female Trump supporters wore ‘Drain the swamp’ t-shirts – the slogan Trump has repeatedly touted

Some supporters knelt on the ground and prayed for Donald Trump’s victory outside the RNC headquarters

Ongoing protests show the deep partisan divides rocking the nation as the counting drags on and Trump tries to throw out thousands of American votes as his chances of reelection narrow.

Trump said his campaign will sue in the battleground states Biden won and has demanded several states stop counting votes – as mail-in ballots continue to come in and Democrats are more likely to have voted through that process.

His campaign launched a lawsuit in Nevada, adding to the legal action already launched in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, a state called for Biden, the campaign has requested a recount.

‘All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof – just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!,’ Trump wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning.

All eyes are now on the five battleground states where officials continue to process votes.

HARRISBURG: A child holds a ‘stop the steal’ sign as dozens of people calling for stopping the vote

MICHIGAN: An anti-Trump protester argues with a Trump supporter on in Detroit which was called for Biden Wednesday

MICHIGAN: A maskless Trump fan squares up to a masked Biden supporter after Trump lost the state a day earlier

MICHIGAN: Trump fans and Biden fans face off. A Trump fan hold up signs reading ‘votes cast after Nov. 3 are illegal’

PHILADELPHIA: A demonstrator holds a ‘count every vote’ sign near the Philadelphia Convention Center where counting continues

ARIZONA: Trump supporters hold signs and chant during a protest in front of the Phoenix City Hall in Phoenix

ARIZONA: Supporters of Donald Trump flock to Phoenix City Hall as the president is currently losing in the state that several media reports have already called for Biden

MICHIGAN: A Trump supporter and an anti-Trump protester bump elbows on November 5

PHILADELPHIA: Protesters hold banners reading ‘Black votes matter’ and ‘voters decide’ during a march

HARRISBURG: Dozens of people gather on the steps of the State Capital calling for the vote count to stop in Pennsylvania after Trump made multiple unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud

HARRISBURG: Maskless Trump fans hold signs reading ‘stop the steal’ on the steps of the state capitol

HARRISBURG: Representative Jim Jordan led the rally standing on the steps speaking into a megaphone to the crowd

Nevada carries just 6 electoral college votes but ballot counters in the Silver State – many of whom are local volunteers – have found the spotlight of the nation on them as those votes could spell victory for Biden.

Biden currently leads with 264 of the 270 electoral college votes needed to claim the White House, meaning Nevada’s 6 would take him to a win.

He is currently leading by around 12,000 votes – around 1 percent – in the state, where people have voted Democrat for the last 16 years.

However, Biden’s tally of 264 includes Arizona which Fox News and the Associated Press called for him early on Wednesday while votes were still being counted.

The state holds 11 crucial college votes but, since it was called, Trump has narrowed Biden’s comfortable lead in the state leaving the outcome now up in the air.

Nevada, Arizona and Georgia had expected to finish their counts Thursday but then changed expectations.

Officials in Pennsylvania – which said prior to election day that all counting wouldn’t be completed until Friday once all mail-in ballots come in – has now said the state could have a result Thursday night.

It’s unclear when North Carolina will announce, but it is expected to go to Trump as it did in 2016.

If Biden holds Arizona, he would only need to win one of either Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina or Pennsylvania to claim victory.

But if he loses the state, Trump goes from 214 electoral college votes to 225. Trump would then only need 42 additional electoral college votes from Georgia (16), North Carolina (15) and Pennsylvania (20) – all states in which he is leading – to claim victory, assuming he also wins Alaska’s three electoral college votes which he is all but guaranteed to.