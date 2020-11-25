A file photo of Faisal Maina.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday directed a member of the House of Representatives representing the Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, Sani Umar Dangaladima, to return to court on December 4 to answer questions over his decision to stand as a surety for Faisal Maina.

Justice Okon Abang gave the lawmaker up till December 4, 2020, to produce Faisal, the son of Abdulrasheed Maina, who is believed to have jumped bail in his ongoing money laundering trial.

In honour of the summons issued on Tuesday, the surety appeared before the court with his lawyer, Mohammed Sheriff, on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Lawyer Dumps Abdulrasheed Maina, Applies To Quit Case

The lawyer told the court that his client drove from Zamfara State upon hearing the news of his summons on Tuesday, without waiting to be formally served with the court order.

He pleaded with the judge to grant a short adjournment to enable him to file his client’s defence.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Mohammed Abubakar, did not oppose the application for adjournment.

Justice Abang had on Tuesday summoned Dangaladima to appear in court to show cause why he should not be imprisoned if he failed to either produce Faisal or pay the N60million bail bond to the Federal Government.

Faisal is being prosecuted before the court on money laundering related offences. He was granted bail in December 2019, with Dan Galadima standing surety for him upon signing a N60million bond.

Ruling, the judge said the lawmaker showed “tremendous respect” for the court by coming to court before he was served the summons.

He adjourned till December 4 for Faisal to open his defence and for the legislator to show cause why he should not be made to forfeit the N60m bail bond or be remanded in prison instead until he is able to produce the defendant.

Justice Okon Abang, in a ruling on the absence of Faisal Maina ordered Dan Galadima, who was present in court, to show cause by December 4 why he should either not forfeit the N60m he pledged while taking Faisal on bail or be sent to prison until he is able to produce the defendant.