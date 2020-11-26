A police member stands guard as lawyers sit for an appeal hearing about a blasphemy conviction, in northern Nigeria’s Kano state, Nigeria November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

The hearing of an appeal against the death sentence passed on Sheriff Yahaya, 30, a popular entertainer by Kano Shari’a court has began.

The appeal filed by a Lagos-based human rights lawyer, Kola Alapini, against Kano state government and Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kano State, is challenging the lower court judgement is before the Chief Judge of Kano state, Justice Nuraddeen Sagir Umar.

Similarly appeal filed by the appellant against one Umar Faruq, 17, who was also sentenced to 13 years jail term for the same charge would also be heard.

The hearing was stalled on Monday 26th, October 2020 due to the absence of the appellant who had furnished the court with an explanation thereby sought for an adjournment.

