Agency Reporter

A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on Friday dissolved a 12-year-old marriage between Itunun Osin and estranged husband, Kehinde over his refusal to get a job and cater to his children

In a petition, Osin, a hairdresser prayed the court for a divorce on grounds that Kehinde was a lazy and irresponsible husband.

Delivering judgment, Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the court held that the marriage between Osin and Kehinde was dissolved because they failed they give peace a chance.

Odunade awarded custody of the two children to Osin and ordered Kehinde to pay N10,000 as a monthly allowance.

The arbitrator also ordered Kehinde to pay N20,000 as compensation for damaging Osin’s phone.

Earlier in the petition, Osin alleged that Kehinde was lazy.

”He refused to get a job. I got him a loan from a micro-finance bank to start a business but he squandered the money and refused to help me pay the debt.

“My lord, Kehinde beats me. He maliciously destroyed the new expensive mobile phone I bought before I abandoned his home in November 2019,” Itunun said.

The respondent consented to the suit and gave reasons for his actions.

Kehinde, a commercial motorcyclist, however, argued that his wife was a bad example of a woman.

”She is adulterous. I destroyed her mobile phone because she calls her lovers in my presence,” he said.

(NAN)