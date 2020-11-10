A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Gudu, Abuja has granted bail to Tom Uhia, the 73-year old publisher of Power Steering Newspaper, who was detained by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Area 10, Abuja over a report critical of the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba.

Uhia was arrested on October 13 following a petition dated July 1 by a lawyer, Obi Nwakor, on behalf of the Minister.

He was eventually arraigned before Justice A. B Mohammed of the FCT High Court 19, Gudu on a 15-count charge bordering on defamation and injurious falsehood.

Uhia was accused of defaming Jedy-Agba by claiming the Minister had knowledge of the Dana plane crash of 2012 while serving as a Senior Manager with the Nigeria Nigerian Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Defence lawyer, Paul Ogbole, applied for his bail on his health condition and for sake of justice.

The prosecutor, O. Danjuma, however, opposed the application.

But Justice Mohammed said Danjuma did not show a good reason for Uhia to remain in detention when he was charged on a bailable offence.

He granted Uhia bail of N2 million. He is also to provide a surety who is a level 15 officer with the federal civil or public service.

The matter was, thereafter, adjourned till December 10 for hearing.

Uhia has also filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit, which came up on Tuesday at FCT High Court 17 Maitama, Abuja before Justice Peter Affen.

The publisher is asking for N110 million from the police and the Minister for illegally detaining him without trial for 30 days.