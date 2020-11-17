A Magistrate court in Yaba, Lagos State, on Tuesday granted bail to #EndSARS protester, Eronmosele Adene, in the sum of one million naira.

The court granted the bail after it rejected a request by the police for an order to detain him for another 30 days to enable them to conclude investigations into the allegations against the defendant.

Adene, was reportedly picked up from his Allen Avenue, Lagos home on November 8th for his involvement in the protests.

In a series of tweets, Eromosele claimed that he was whisked away by officers from Area “F” Command, Ikeja.

He was later transferred to Police Federal Criminal Investigation Division (FCID) in Abuja and returned to Lagos on Monday night.

The protest, which held for two weeks, was to press home demands for the scrapping of the notorious police unit – Special Anti-Robbery Squad – and reformation of the police force.