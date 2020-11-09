By Segun Showunmi, Ibadan

An Oyo High Court in Ibadan has fixed November 18 for hearing of bail applications by suspected kidnappers of young twin of a popular Islamic cleric, Alhaji Taofeek Akewugbagold.

Akewugbagold’s young twins were kidnapped around 7:45pm on April 25 around Sasa area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

They were later released after allegedly collecting N4 million ransom.

Six suspects were arrested by the police over the kidnap.

The suspects- Muhammed Bashir 33; Oyeleye Opeyemi 25; Olamide Ajala 36; Taiwo Ridwan 30; Rafiu Mutiu 36 and Fatai Akanji- are facing three-count charge of conspiracy, kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.

They were initially arraigned at the Iyaganku Magistrate Court on September 7 and remanded at the correctional centre before transferring the case to the High Court in Ibadan for fresh arraignment.

Hearing of the case had been slated for Monday but the arraignment could not go on as the prosecuting counsel Miss Margaret Ojo informed the court the suspects were not brought from the correctional centre.

All the counsels to the suspects informed the court that they have filed bail applications for their clients.

Defence counsels Uwawah Oritshuwa, Taiwo Hassan and O. Erinoso told the court their bail applications were filed on Oct.14 and Nov.9.

They urged the court to allow them move the bail applications.

The state prosecuting counsel, Ojo, prayed the court for an adjournment to enable her respond to the bail applications filed by counsels to defendants.

Justice Mashud Abass adjourned the case till Nov. 18 for arraignment and definite hearing of bail applications.