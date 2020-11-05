Daily News

Court orders Kogi to pay impeached deputy governor N180m

By
0
court-orders-kogi-to-pay-impeached-deputy-governor-n180m
Views: Visits 7

The National Industrial Court in Abuja has ordered the Kogi State Government to pay the former Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba, N180 million.

The sum represents outstanding security votes from April 2018 to August 2019.

Mr Achuba was impeached by the state House of Assembly in 2019 and was replaced by Edward Onoja, who was reelected last year with Governor Yahaya Bello.

Mr Achuba’s impeachment followed the submission of a report of the committee set up by the former State Chief Judge, late Nasir Ajana, to investigate an allegation of gross misconduct against him.

However, a high court in Kogi declared that the subsequent nomination of Mr Onoja and his inauguration as the deputy governor did not follow due process.

Mr Achuba also dragged the state government before the National Industrial Court, seeking a declaration that the decision by the government to withhold his allowances, amounted to unfair labour practice.

He also asked to be paid N921,572,758 as security vote, monthly imprest, travelling allowances, outstanding memos, and statutory allocations due to his office, as then deputy governor.

Delivering the judgement on Wednesday, Justice Oyebiola Oyewunmi ordered the state government to pay him N180 million within 30 days, failure which the amount would draw a 30 per cent monthly interest

PT Mag Campaign AD

Ibadan DPO Drags Tailor To Court After Beating Him For Damaging His Clothes

Previous article

Botswana: GBV May Cause Instability, Economic Decline

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News