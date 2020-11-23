A file combination of former Chairman of the defunct Pension Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina (L) and Senator Ali Ndume.

A Federal High Court has ordered Senator Ali Ndume to be remanded at Kuje at Kuje Correctional Centre for failing to produce the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Ndume, who is representing Borno south, stood as surety for Maina’s bail, who is standing trial on alleged money laundering charges.

However, Maina has repeatedly failed to appear in court for the continuation of his trial.

In a bench ruling delivered by Justice Okon Abang, the court ordered his remand pending the fulfillment of his bail bond, which is a forfeiture of N500 million to the federal government.

The court also empowered the federal government to sell Senator Ndume’s property at Asokoro in order to recover the N500 million bond.

Justice Abang added that Ndume will be released from Kuje once he is able to pay the N500 million or if the prosector is able to dispose of the property and payment made to the federal government.

Ndume’s lawyer, Marcel Oru, vowed to appeal the court’s ruling.

Maina’s trial-in-absentia was adjourned to November 24.