By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A High Court sitting in Ikirun, Osun State has ordered that the sacked Peoples Democratic Party Chairman in the state should return to the seat pending the determination of the pending matter before it.

The National Working Committee of the PDP had asked Adagunodo to step aside pending the investigation of the vote of no confidence passed against him and allegation of financial misappropriation.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan on October 16, ratified his removal and ordered that Sunday Bisi takes over the affairs of the party.

However, Adagunodo in suit number HIK/25/2020, which had the State PDP, its acting Chairman, Sunday Bisi, his deputy, Sunday Akanfe and Bola Ajao among others as respondents sought the reversal of his removal.

The court presided over by Justice Jide Falola while deciding on the interim injunction brought before it on behalf of Adagunodo by his counsel, Edmund Biriomoni, sought an order of the court to, among other things, restrained the Defendants/Respondents either by, themselves, agents, servants or privies from giving effect in any manner whatsoever to his removal from office as Osun state PDP Chairman.

Ruling on the injunction, the court granted all the orders sought by the applicant pending the determination of the substantive case before it.

“The applicant has proved that he was elected chairman of the 1” Defendant/Respondent in Osun State about two years ago. That he was elected to stay in office for four years. That however due to conspiracy among the Defendants/ Respondents, various steps have been taken to remove him from office illegally and replace him with the 3rd Defendant/Respondents respectively.

That in doing that the Defendants/Respondents have breached the Constitution of the 1″ Defendant/Respondent, his plaintiff/Applicants) Constitutional rights of fair hearing, due process, and natural Justice. Learned Counsel to the Applicant in his submission urged me to grant the application.

“l am convinced that the Plaintiff/Applicant has made out a good case, sufficient enough to grant him the prayers contained in this Motion Exparte for Mandatory Interim injunctive Orders, therefore, order as prayed in all the seven (7) reliefs contained in the body of the Motion.

The effect of this is that the plaintiff/Applicant Hon. Adesoji Adagunodo shall return to the office and resume duty as Chairman Peoples Democratic Party, Osun State. with full rights and privileges forthwith The 2d and 3 Respondents and any other person occupying the office of Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party Osun State since the dispute, in this case, started shall vacate the office immediately”, ruled the court.

The PDP’s Director Publicity, Oluwabamiji Oladele said the party’s legal team is studying the issue and appropriate steps will be taken at the right time.

Vanguard