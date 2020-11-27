Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, released Sen. Ali Ndume on bail after spending five days in Kuje Correctional Centre.

Justice Okon Abang, who gave the ruling, said the court decided to exercise its discretionary powers based on Ndume’s good conduct in the course of the trial of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman, defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), for whom he stood surety.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ndume (APC-Borno South) was remanded in prison custody after Maina was said to have jumped bail.

