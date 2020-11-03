Gavel PHOTO: Shutterstock

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, remanded three men, who allegedly participated in rioting and set ablaze Lekki Toll Gate and Ajah Police Station, in Kirikiri Custodial Centre.

The Magistrates, Mr P. E Nwaka, who did not take the defendants’ plea, said they should be in the Custodial Centre pending the release of Director of Public Prosecution’s advice.

Nwaka then adjourned the case until Dec. 3 for mention.

The defendants: Destiny Paul, 20; Tope Abe, 17 and Joseph Elumelu, 26; are facing trial on armed robbery, arson and rioting.

Mrs Olayemi Sofolu, Principal State Counsel from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) office, told the court that the offences were committed on Oct. 23 at Lekki during the #ENDSARS protest.

Sofolu said that the defendants participated in the riot, during which they used cutlasses, axes, stones and dangerous weapon.

“The defendants robbed innocent citizens of their valuables and also set ablaze Lekki Toll Gate, Ajah Police Station and vehicles,” she said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 45(1), 341, 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.