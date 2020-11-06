An Ikeja Chief Magistrate Court, on Friday, remanded a 36-year-old man, Joseph Moses at the Kirikiri Custodial Centre for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter.

The police arrested and charged Moses for allegedly defiling the teenager.

Chief Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje , who did not take Moses’ plea, ordered the police to return the case file to the office of the Lagos State Director Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until Dec. 3rd for DPP advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Bisi Ogunleye told the court that Moses committed the offence on Sept. 17.

Ogunleye reported that Moses called the girl into his room while she was playing with her friends and raped her.

The offence, breached the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, he stated.

In a similar development, the court also ordered that a 28- year-old man, Musa Muhammed, who allegedly defiled an 11-year-old girl, be remanded in Kirikiri Custodial Centre.

The police charged Muhammad, a trader who resides at 21, Wharf Road, Apapa, Lagos with defilement.

The Chief Magistrate Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take the plea of Mohammad, ordered the police to return the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until Dec. 3 for legal advice.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Bisi Ogunleye told the court that Mohammad committed the offense on June 7 at Apapa.

Ogunleye alleged that Mohammad dragged 11- year-old girl into his shop while she was went on an errand.

The prosecution alleged that Muhammad threatened to harm the victim if she tells anyone.

The offense, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

