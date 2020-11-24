By Robert Egbe

A Federal High Court, Lagos Tuesday remanded till December 1st a bank manager pending hearing and determination of his bail application.

Justice Austine Chuka Obiozor ordered that the manager be kept in the custody of Force Criminal Investigation Department (Force CID) Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The order followed his plea of ‘not guilty’ to three counts of conspiracy and N179million fraud.

Prosecution counsel Morufu A. Animashaun, told the court that between May 14, 2010 and December 31, 2019, at No. 2 Balogun Close, Ikoyi, Lagos, the defendant and others on the run conspired to obtain the said sum from a firm, Global Select Investment Services Ltd, “by false pretence that he will help the firm sell some goods and remit money to its bank account.”

Animashaun alleged that the defendant, upon selling the goods, diverted the proceeds to his Zenith Bank Account Number 1020019782, but told Global Select Investment Services that most of the goods, imported from the USA were inferior and of low demand.

The court heard that the alleged offences contravened Section 8(a) and 1(1)(3) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act of 2006 and punishable under Section 390 (7) Criminal Code Act of 2004.