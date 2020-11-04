A Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 29-year-old farmer, Terzungwe Aende, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old girl.

The police charged Aende, who lives in Mkovur Ipav, Gboko, Benue with criminal intimidation and defilement.

Magistrate Ajuma Igama, did not take the plea of Aende because the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Igama ordered the police to return the case file to the Benue Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

She adjourned the matter until Nov. 30 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Ato Godwin told the court that the case was reported at the ‘B’ Division Gboko by the complainant, Ushahemba Aasegh of Mkovur Ipav Gboko L.G.A Benue on Oct. 17, 2020.

Godwin alleged that Aende defiled the complainant’s eight-year-old niece and also threatened to harm the minor if she tells anyone what he did.

The prosecution prayed the court for an adjournment, adding that investigation into the matter was ongoing.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 305 and 284 of the Penal Code Law of Benue 2004.

