Gavel PHOTO: getty images

A Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Wednesday ordered that a 45-year-old mechanic, Amusu Olajide , who pleaded guilty to biting off his wife’s three fingers be remanded in police custody.

The police charged Olajide, who lives in Gui village, Sunka, FCT with two counts of criminal force and assault and causing grievous hurt.

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim, ordered that Olajide be remanded until the victim is discharged from the hospital.

Ibrahim adjourned the case until Nov. 18 for possible determination in the matter.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Abudullahi Tanko, told the court that the police received information that the defendant on Oct. 20, locked up his wife Bose, who is a mother of four inside his bedroom after a fight.

He alleged that the defendant after attempting several times to stab Bose , used his teeth and bit off her three fingers.

Tanko said the victim was rescued by Mr Barnabas Enoch, their landlord.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 265 and 241 of the Penal Code.