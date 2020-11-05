Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo on Thursday ordered that three accused should be remanded in Ilesha Correctional Center for allegedly damaging the gate, doors and windows of Osun council.

The three accused identified as Wasiu Idowu (24yrs), Adewale Adekunle(25yrs) and Damilola Adewumi (30yrs) were arraigned on five-count bordering on conspiracy, burglary, unlawfully assembly and malicious damage.

According to the charge brought before the court by the police prosecutor, Inspector Fatoba Temitope stated that the three defendants conspired among themselves to break into Egbedore Local Government Secretariat, Ido-Osun and unlawfully damage the gates, windows and doors of the council.

He noted that they also unlawfully gathered to carry out the offence and caused the neighbourhood to fear and panic thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516, 414, 70 and 451 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

However, the three accused persons pleaded not guilty to the allegations preferred against them.

The legal counsel, Akinwunmi Babatunde who represented the three accused applied for their bail in the most liberal term.

The presiding magistrate, Mrs. Adijat Oloyade ordered that the accused person be remanded in Correctional Center.

She adjourned the case to 26, November 2020 for an accelerated hearing.