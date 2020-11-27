A Kano State high court on Wednesday ordered the remand of a 55-year-old Christiana Uju and Tessy Chukwu (Mama Emma), aged 36, in a correctional custody for alleged kidnap of a two-year-old Aliyu Dauda at Kawu quarters, Hotoro area of Kano metropolis.

Similarly, the court also ordered the remand of Ibrahim Aliyu, 14; Fatima Salisu, 13; and Umar Aliyu, 16; to children home under custody for alleged conspiracy and kidnapping.

The five accused persons are part of the 10 defendants standing trial before Justice Dije Aboki on a two-count charge bothering on conspiracy and kidnapping.

At the mention of the case, five out of the 10 accused persons, who appeared before the court, pleaded not guilty to the charges.According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused persons on May 22, 2017, diverted the attention of one Lubaibatu Malam Ali, father of the two-year-old victim and kidnapped the boy.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Tijani Ibrahim, raised concern about the absence of two accused persons, Abubakar Salisu and Yahaya Salisu at the court. The principal state counsel asked for arrest warrant of the two accused and arraignment of the remaining defendants.

Justice Aboki granted the order of arrest warrant to Abubakar and Yahaya Salisu as requested by the prosecution. Meanwhile, the court directed the state counsel to make necessary provision of legal representation for all the defendants who did not provide legal defence at the court.

