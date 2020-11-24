The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered the revocation of the bail granted to Faisal Maina, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, ex-chair, defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, for failure to appear for his trial.

Okon Abang, who made the order, also issued a bench warrant for his arrest “anywhere he is sighted by security agencies.”

Mr Abang, in addition, issued a summon on Mr Faisal’s surety, Sani Umar Dan-Galadima, who represents Kaura Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara, to appear before the court on Wednesday, to show cause why the bail bond should not be forfeited.

The court had, on Nov. 26, 2019, admitted Mr Faisal to bail in the sum of N60 million with a surety in the like sum who must be a member of the House of Representatives.

Mr Dan-Galadima had deposed to an affidavit of means, on Dec. 11, 2019, to always come to court at every adjourned date and produce Faisal in court.

