By Segun Showunmi, and Yinka Adeniran Ibadan

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has fixed November 18 for the hearing of bail applications by suspected kidnappers of the twins of a popular Islamic cleric, Alhaji Taofeek Akewugbagold.

The baby twins kidnapped on April 25 in Sasa area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, were later released after allegedly N4 million ransom was paid.

Six suspects were arrested by the police over the kidnap.

The suspects, Muhammed Bashir, 33, Oyeleye Opeyemi,25,Olamide Ajala, 36, Taiwo Ridwan, 30, Rafiu Mutiu, 36, and Fatai Akanji are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.

They were initially arraigned at the Iyaganku Magistrate Court on September 7 and remanded at the correctional centre before transferring the case to the High Court in Ibadan for fresh arraignment.

Hearing of the case had been slated for Monday but the arraignment could not go on as the prosecuting counsel Miss Margaret Ojo informed the court that the suspects were not brought from the correctional centre.

All the counsels to the suspects informed the court that they have filed bail applications for their clients.

Defence counsels Uwawah Oritshuwa, Taiwo Hassan and O. Erinoso told the court that their bail applications were filed on October 14 and November 9.

Justice Mashud Abass adjourned the case till November 18 for arraignment and hearing of bail applications.