By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

On 6th, November 2020, a High Court sitting in Zaria will rule on the Interlocutory injunction brought before it by a contender to the Royal stool in Zazzau Emirate, Bashir Aminu (Iyan Zazzau)

On Wednesday in Court, both counsels for the plaintiff and defendants presented their arguments for and against the application filed by the plaintiff.

However, the presiding judge Justice Kabir Dabo in his ruling, ruled that the court will rule on the application on 6th November 2020.

Earlier, in a motion of notice submitted before the court, the Plaintiff sought: “A declaration that he is still the Emir of Zazzau and is entitled to all rights and privileges pertaining thereto.

“An order setting aside the purported appointment of the 10th defendant (Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli) as the Emir of Zazzau;

“An injunction restraining the 1st ,2nd ,3rd and 4th defendants from acting in the installation of the 10th defendant to the throne of the Emir of Zazzau or presenting to the 10th defendant with the staff of office until the final determination of this suit;

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants either by themselves, agents, privies, servants or through any person or persons howsoever from treating, presenting or dealing with or installing the 10th defendant as the Emir of Zazzau;

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 10th defendant from parading, presenting or styling himself as the Emir of Zazzau or from putting on or wearing any paraphernalia or insignia of the Emir of Zazzau.”

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants from dealing with, treating, presenting, or dealing with installing the 10th defendant as the Emir of Zazzau or handing over to him the staff of the office of the Emir of Zazzau.”

But in his submission to support his claims, the Plaintiff said that on September 25, the Zazzau Emirate kingmakers, chaired by the Wazirin Zazzau, Ibrahim Aminu, had forwarded a list of three shortlisted princes to Governor El-Rufai for his consideration and appointment of a new Emir.

Recalled that the shortlisted candidates were Bashir Aminu, Iyan Zazzau who scored 89 marks; Munir Jafaru, Yariman Zazzau who got 87 marks and; Aminu Shehu Idris, Turakin Karamin Zazzau who got 53 marks.

The exercise was, however, cancelled and a fresh nomination was, allegedly directed by the state government.

