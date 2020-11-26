The Federal High Court, Abuja, will, on Friday, deliver its ruling on the application for bail filed by Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District in the senate.

The judge, Okon Abang, after taking arguments from the counsel representing the parties in the case, also ordered the lawyers to make available copies of the authorities cited to back their submissions before the close of work.

The court had, on Wednesday, fixed Thursday for the hearing of the bail plea of Mr Ndume, who is being remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre over his inability to produce Abdulrasheed Maina, whom he stood surety for.

Mr Abang had, on Monday, ordered the remand of Mr Ndume in prison pending when he is able to pay N500 million bail bond to the Federation Account or produce Mr Maina, who was said to have jumped bail, in court.

Mr Ndume, through his lawyer, Marcel Oru, had, on Tuesday, filed an appeal against his remand order at the Court of Appeal, along with an application for his bail before Mr Abang.

The judge had, on November 18, revoked Mr Maina’s bail, issued a warrant of arrest on him and ordered that his trial should proceed in his absence.

Arguing the bail application, Mr Oru urged the court to grant Mr Ndume bail pending the determination of his appeal at the Court of Appeal against the forfeiture of the bail bond.

The lawyer said the court had jurisdiction to hear the application since the court record and other files relating to the matter were yet to be transmitted to the Appeal Court.

He said he decided to approach the trial court because it would be faster to dispense with the bail application than to wait at the Appeal Court where it could take about six months to determine.

He added that to wait for a period of six months would amount to the applicant inadvertently serving the punishment prescribed by law for an offence he had not been convicted for.

Mr Oru pleaded with the court to have sympathy with Mr Ndume, who had spent four days in custody over the “condemnable and despicable conduct of Maina.”

Condemning the conduct of Mr Maina further, the lawyer said with the ruling, “only God knows from the lesson learned whether a Nigerian with a good heart will ever stand surety for anyone anymore.”

The counsel further urged the court to consider his application within the peculiar circumstances in which Mr Ndume was sent to prison and exercise discretion to grant the application .