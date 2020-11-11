COVID-19 cases are surging in the US. There’s no way to sugarcoat it; one American dies every 107 seconds.

The U.S. on Tuesday reported 131,000 new cases of COVID-19, the country’s highest single-day infection since the start of the pandemic in the country.

The US has recorded the highest death rate since Aug 19, as well as an average of 120,000 new cases of COVID-19 daily. The disease killed no fewer than 1,347 persons across the country on Tuesday, the US COVID-19 Tracking Project analyzed.

It said no fewer than 62,000 people were currently hospitalised with COVID-19 in the country. It added that the seven-day average for new deaths has been on the increase over the last couple of days and is now at 991.

Reports quoted the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as saying that new cases were rising in 50 states and territories.

Between Nov. 3 and Nov. 9, the country recorded 767,645 new cases, representing an increase of 31 per cent from the previous seven-day period, according to HHS.

There were 6,838 deaths during that period, which was nearly 18 per cent above the previous week’s number, it added. The department further said that 24 per cent of hospitals across the country have more than 80 per cent of their Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds filled.

The disease has infected no fewer than 51.3 million people globally, and no fewer than 1.2 million lives have been lost. However, according to information compiled by John Hopkins University Experts, it is believed that the numbers are much higher due to low capacity in testing, unreported cases, and suspicion that many countries downplay their caseloads.

The U.S. remains the worst-hit country with no fewer than 10.3 million infections, according to John Hopkins. With over 60,000 hospitalized, COVID-19 in the US hits an all-time High. The United States is hurtling toward yet another grim milestone, with over 9.9 million reported cases as of Sunday evening, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Like this: Like Loading...