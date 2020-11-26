The Covid-19 pandemic is squeezing working mothers out of the world’s labor pool in ways that could damage women’s economic prospects for years to come, according to a United Nations study.

The primary reason in many countries is child care. The report, from U.N. Women this week, said that at the peak of the lockdowns earlier this year, 1.7 billion children were affected by school closures. Some 224 million remain out of school, forcing many families to decide who must predominantly look after the children. “It is predominantly…