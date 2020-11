SEOUL—In the final days of his life, Kim Dong-hee had worked nearly 24 hours straight delivering packages around Seoul—and still had a quarter of a truck left to unload. “I’m so exhausted,” he told a co-worker at 4:28 a.m. in a text message last month.

Days later, Mr. Kim, 36 years old, was found dead at home because of heart failure. Mr. Kim is one of 15 delivery drivers who have died in South Korea this year, prompting calls for more worker protections in the industry.

South…