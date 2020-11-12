Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has reported 15 further Covid-19 related deaths and 548 cases of the disease as a political dispute over the extension or unwinding of economic and social restrictions continues.

The department said 11 of the 15 deaths happened in the previous 24 hours, with the total number of fatalities recorded by it now at 825.

The North’s hospital network was operating at 101 per cent capacity on Thursday, with seven out of 12 hospitals operating above capacity. There are 435 inpatients sick with Covid-19, and 46 people are being treated in intensive care.

The average number of positive tests has fallen slightly in the last 24 hours, to 204 per 100,000 people. The infection rate is currently highest in the Causeway Coast and Glens area of east Derry and north Antrim, which stands at 325 per 100,000.

After days of political bickering at Stormont over whether Covid-19 restrictions should be extended or unwound, it emerged on Thursday that the curbs will not expire until midnight on Friday, 24 hours later than thought.

However, many businesses remain in the dark on whether they will be able to open or not from that point. Businesses and politicians had been working on the assumption that the current restrictions around hospitality and close contact services would expire at midnight on Thursday, but the North’s Department of Health said it had sought legal advice to clarify the position.

Extended curbs

Four of the five parties in the Executive – Sinn Féin, the SDLP, Alliance and the Ulster Unionist Party – backed a proposal tabled by the Minister for Health to extend the current curbs for two weeks. This was on the advice of the North’s Chief Medical Officer, who is understood to have advised that any easing of the restrictions would cause “excess deaths”.

However, a contentious Stormont mechanism – a cross-community vote – was used by the DUP to effectively veto the proposal.

Public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally criticised the DUP’s stance on the lifting of restrictions as “just appalling.”

He told Newstalk Breakfast that he could not see how the DUP’s position “ties up” with Unionism.

He queried their “denialist view” that the economic difficulties that would be caused “when” the virus got out of hand would be worse than the virus itself.

“That is just something I can’t accept. The DUP wants to lift all restrictions really at this point and that is just absolutely appalling. The death toll has been high enough in Northern Ireland as it is.”

The DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson said that he believes the Executive will reach an agreement later on the restrictions.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that a proportionate outcome was necessary as people needed to be able to return to work.

‘Total, total chaos’

Deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill said it was very clear that the restrictions needed to be extended for two weeks, but the DUP was ignoring the expert medical advice.

Ms O’Neill said a range of options were on the table, but they all had to be looked at in the context of public health advice.

She said “the chief medical officer gave us a stark warning” that not extending the restrictions would lead to deaths.

Nicola Herron, a doctor working in Northern Ireland, warned that there would be “total, total chaos” if the restrictions are lifted.

She told RTE’s Today with Claire Byrne that “it feels like complete and utter madness” to open up.

She said the health service was managing the numbers of patients so far, but if restrictions were lifted, numbers would increase and put further pressure on the system. She said that a time scale should not be put on when restrictions could be lifted.

“There’s no point putting a date on it until we know the numbers of people in the community with the virus drop to a safe level. We need to look at the figures”.

Consensus

Ms O’Neill acknowledged that a two week extension would have an impact on people’s lives, but she said doing so was the current public health advice.

Mr Donaldson said that the different parties in the Executive had different views on the proposals and they were trying to come to a consensus. He said the DUP was acting in the interests of everyone and they wanted to see an outcome that was proportionate.

There should be an increase in testing in care settings and no change with regard to restrictions in social settings, he said. However, he said it was important that people were able to return to work safely.

“I don’t want people dying from the coronavirus. We need to protect and focus where the risk is the highest.”

The DUP will look very carefully at what is being proposed by the other parties in the Executive and they will work to achieve consensus, he added.