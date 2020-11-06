A file photo of a health worker writing on a paper. Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

The fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Rivers and Delta States has received a boost following the donation of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machines and other medical equipment to three Teaching Hospitals and a College of Health in the states.

The items were handed over to authorities of the medical facility on Thursday by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

NDDC Acting Managing Director, Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, was hopeful that the distribution of PCR machines in the Niger Delta would improve COVID-19 testing and medical research in the region.

Professor Pondei, who was represented at the event by the NDDC Director of Health and Social Services, Philomena Oputa, explained that the equipment would impact positively on the lives of the people of the Niger Delta and address their health concerns regarding COVID-19.

“We are continuing with the distribution of PCR machines across the Niger Delta region. The handover should have taken place in the institutions, but they were so excited and could not wait and decided to come and carry the equipment themselves,” he said.

The NDDC boss added, “We are still distributing, and we are going to send to the remaining states that are not here today because that is the original plan.”

While receiving the equipment, the Chief Medical Director at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Professor Henry Ugboma, believes it will go a long way in improving service delivery in the health institutions.

“I can assure you that as we have received this, we are going to put it into good use and I am asking that in a very short time, NDDC will call us again for further assistance,” he said.

The Provost of the College of Health Science at the University of Port Harcourt, Professor Iyeopu Siminialayi, was also at the NDDC office to receive the equipment for the college.

He said, “We thank the Federal Government for approving the money for the NDDC that made it possible to get these equipment. We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership with the NDDC.”

The Director of Health Services of the Rivers State University, Dr Dagogo Cooky-Gam, on his part, thanked the NDDC for assisting health institutions in the Niger Delta region.

He stated that the equipment would enable the institution to set up a laboratory that would help in testing students and other members of the university community.