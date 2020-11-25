A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament’s Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak as he delivers his autumn spending review during a hybrid, socially distanced session in the House of Commons in London on November 25, 2020.

PRU / AFP

Britain’s government on Wednesday unveiled plans to slash the foreign aid budget to help mend its coronavirus-battered finances, despite vocal protests from campaigners and former leaders.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak said “sticking rigidly” to spending 0.7 percent of gross national income on overseas aid was “difficult to justify to the British people” at a time of fiscal crisis.

He told parliament the aid budget would be reduced to 0.5 percent of GNI, and return to 0.7 percent “when the fiscal situation allows”

