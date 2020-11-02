New multi-disciplinary HSE “school teams” have been established to help manage Covid-19 outbreaks among student and staff populations.

Priority testing and a special seven-day phone line to enable principals seek guidance on what to do when a case of the virus is identified, are also being put in place.

Details of the new supports were released by the Department of Education to schools on Monday morning as students were returning for the new term.

They have been welcomed by teaching unions with the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) noting that the inclusion of education officials in the teams would help them better understand the specific environments.

“The department must ensure this new service delivers a significant improvement in support to schools, ensuring no principal is left waiting for days for a risk assessment or public health guidance,” INTO general secretary John Boyle said.

The organisation has also acknowledged an updated definition of “close and casual contacts” in school settings published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) on Friday, which it had sought.

These include any person who has had face-to-face contact within less than one metre with a confirmed case of Covid-19 for more than 15 minutes in a school day.

It also includes anyone who has been between one and two metres from a confirmed case for more than 15 minutes but taking into account mitigating factors such as face-coverings, pods, and ventilation.

In a separate statement, the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) acknowledged the new measures but called for “ongoing, robust engagement” between unions, the department and public health authorities to “ensure that the concerns of teachers are fully addressed”.

It has also reiterated its call for an audit of schools to ensure they have the required resources to ensure full compliance with public health advice.

Northern figures

In Northern Ireland, eight more coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Monday.

The North’s Department of Health (DoH) said seven of the fatalities had occurred in the 24 hours until Monday morning, and one had occurred previously.

The total number of people who have died in the North with Covid-19 now stands at 724, the department said.

A further 493 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, bringing the total number of positive cases of Covid-19 identified in Northern Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic to 39,609.

There are now 379 people with coronavirus in the North’s hospitals, with 52 in intensive care.

Pupils returned to school in Northern Ireland on Monday after an extended, two-week half term holiday.

The spread of Covid-19 has slowed following the introduction of tighter restrictions – including the effective shutdown of the hospitality industry – just over two weeks ago, with the average number of cases over the last seven days now at 263 per 100,000 people, as compared to around 350 when the new measures were implemented.

The North’s First Minister, Arlene Foster, told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme on Monday that the “current restrictions”, which are in place until November 13th, “would come to an end” and ministers were “now constructing a strategy as to how we can then continue to live with the virus.”

The point of the restrictions, she said, was to bring the reproduction – or “R” number of the virus below one, “then after that we would have a strategy as to how we could continue to live with the virus but at the same time have our economy open”.

However, taking questions in the North’s Assembly on Monday, the Deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, said the Executive intended “to publish work around an exit strategy over the coming days” but did not rule out an extension of the current restrictions.

Asked by the SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan if she could “clarify if she agrees with the First Minister’s position that businesses should reopen if safe to do so in two weeks’ time after the restrictions lift”, Ms O’Neill said allowing as many businesses as possible to reopen was “obviously the ideal” but she had been “honest enough to say that we have to keep all options on the table”.

Ministers, Ms O’Neill said, were “consistent across the board in saying that we want to find a way to move away from continual lockdown”.

Meanwhile the devolved administrations in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales took part in a meeting of the UK’s emergency Cobra committee on Monday and agreed to “work together on a joint approach to the Christmas period.”

They also urged the British government to further extend the job retention “furlough” scheme once the current, one-month extension ends on November 30th.

The North’s Minister for Finance, Conor Murphy, told the Assembly on Monday that while this new extension was “welcomed”, he would press for it to be extended beyond November “for the weeks ahead will continue to be very challenging for businesses and workers who need certainty that the support offered by the furlough scheme will remain in place.”