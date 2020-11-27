KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia—A sharp rise in coronavirus cases tied to factories and workplaces has led to a Covid-19 resurgence in Malaysia, a sign of how industrial settings—where laborers often work in crowded and poorly ventilated conditions—can become vectors of contagion as global demand recovers.

Malaysia’s government this week counted 83 active clusters of infections connected to workplaces around the country, most prominently an industrial area that houses the world’s largest glove manufacturer. More than 2,500 workers have tested positive at Top Glove Corporation Bhd, which supplies to more than 190 nations and has seen demand for its products, such as disposable medical gloves, shoot up this year.

The company stopped work in at least 20 of its 41 factories in Malaysia and reduced operations at others, according to its statements.

Outbreaks have also centered on a Kuala Lumpur construction site, which is linked to more than 1,500 infections, and a logistics company tied to dozens of cases in the nation’s south. Another cluster linked to factory work grew to more than 1,000 infections and has spread to three states in the country, according to the health ministry.

The recent spurt has challenged Malaysia’s monthslong success in controlling the spread. After a tight and efficient lockdown at the pandemic’s start, daily caseloads hovered in the low teens and 20s for most of the summer. By May, the country had eased restrictions on movement and joined the club of east Asian nations that have subdued the virus.