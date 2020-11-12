Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 180 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nation had since April seen 64,516 cases of coronavirus, with recoveries and discharges put at 60,737 cases.

The public health agency said that two coronavirus-complicated deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll in the country to 1,162.

The NCDC said that 404 COVID-19 patients were discharged across the country in the past 24 hour, raising the total number of successfully treated cases to 60,737.

It noted that the 180 new infections were reported in nine states in the past 24 hours as total number of confirmed cases to 64,516.

According to centre, the states with new infections are Lagos,74; Oyo, 41; FCT, 19; Kaduna, 19; Bauchi, 12; Ogun, seven; Rivers, four; Cross River and Edo had two each.

The NCDC said that it had activated a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at Level III to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

Meanwhile, the public health agency said it has supported all states to scale up capacity and access to COVID-19 testing.

“Our responsibility is to support states and provide public health guidance. Nigerians have to adhere to recommended measures to prevent a possible second wave,” the NCDC said. (NAN)

