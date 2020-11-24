Chikwe Ihekweazu. Photo: NCDC

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 56 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Monday.

It said that the infections brought the total number of cases in the country to 66,439.

The NCDC said that the new infections were from nine states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The public health agency also announced that 165 patients were discharged from isolation centres across the country.

The NCDC added that Kaduna State reported the highest daily figure of infections followed by FCT and Lagos with 18, 17 and 6 cases respectively.

Other states with new infections were Plateau-5, Kano-3, Kwara-2, Yobe-2, Ekiti-1, Niger-1 and Rivers-1.

The public health agency said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was activated at Level 3 which continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC also said that one death was recorded in the country.

It noted that “till date, 66,439 cases have been confirmed, 62,241 cases have been discharged and 1,168 deaths recorded in 36 states of the federation and the FCT.”