Four weeks of Level 5 restrictions are needed before the Government can consider easing any measures, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told members of the Fine Gael party on Wednesday evening.

He said he discussed this issue in a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan on Monday evening and they agreed that any easing of individual restrictions such as clothes shops or gyms would dilute the public message.

Mr Varadkar said the Covid indicators were going in the right direction and the prevalence of the disease was decreasing much faster than the Government had banked on.

Two weeks ago, the Government moved the State into Level 5 restrictions for a six week period.

According to sources, Mr Varadkar told the parliamentary party meeting that four of the six weeks of restrictions would be needed before any easing would be considered.

Mr Varadkar also addressed the GP pay deal leaks controversy, warning TDs to “be careful who you think your friends are” and said politics was becoming nastier day by day, sources said.

One political source at the meeting said Mr Varadkar said he did not believe he had any more questions to answer on the topic but thanked the party for its support.

He said it was the first time in almost ten years where he had to be cross examined in the Dáil and said it was not a pleasant experience.

Mr Varadkar also spoke about the prospect of Joe Biden becoming US president, saying it could help Ireland in Brexit talks and could improve the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

One onlooker said that Mr Varadkar,speaking at a private meeting of Fine Gael party members, described Mr Biden as a “genuine friend of Ireland” who has a stronger interest in the country above and beyond “just a golf resort,” referring to Donald Trump’s golf course and hotel in Doonbeg.

He said it was looking increasingly likely that Mr Biden would be president according to current projects.

The Fine Gael leader survived a Dáil grilling by opposition TDs on Tuesday night over his leak of a new GPs’ contract in 2019 to Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, who was then head of a GP group set up to rival the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), with which the then government had negotiated the new contract.

It is understood that Mr Varadkar said that the potential election of Mr Biden would be “positive news” for Ireland in other ways too as he has a “genuine personal attachment” and could in fact help with Brexit talks which appear to be once again stalled.

It is also understood that Mr Varadkar said that the “Democrats watched our back on Brexit” and said that if Mr Biden is elected it could change the dynamic of the current Brexit talks.

The Fine Gael leader also speculated that this could also result in America “taking the pandemic more seriously” and providing world leadership once again.

A source said he also warned that the “politics of Trump have not gone away” while opinion polls were being questioned again.