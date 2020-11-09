The Rivers State Government has again told churches and residents of the state to be wary about the way they handle the COVID-19 pandemic, insisting that the scourge was not over yet.

Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Emeka Woke, said the resurgence of COVID-19 in Europe was becoming a cause for concern globally, stressing that Rivers people could not afford to be complacent.

Woke, who spoke during the Adults Harvest Thanksgiving service at Ebenezer Anglican Church, Rumuowha, Eneka Deanery in Obio-Akpor Council Area of the state, said: “I want to reiterate what Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said. Let us not relax and assume that coronavirus is gone, because COVID-19 is not gone yet.

“Those watching international news will notice that there is almost a second wave in European countries. So, let us not relax.”He also appealed to the leadership of the Church in Rumuowha and the entire state, to enforce COVID-19 prevention protocols and enjoined the congregants to always wear their face masks, observe social distancing guidelines and other protocols of the pandemic.

“This year, the number of persons who had died from COVID-19 is very alarming. People used to think that COVID-19 infection is only for the wealthy, but the number of persons who have died from March till date is enormous. But we are here and alive. What else can we give to God other than thanksgiving,” he said.

Woke noted that thanksgiving was a time to appreciate God for his steadfast love and grace, adding: “As Christians, we know that God values thanksgiving. That’s why when His Son, Jesus Christ, after healing 10 lepers, took cognisance of the only one who came back to give thanks.

“Jesus had asked, were there not 10 lepers cleansed? How come only one came to give thanks? If Jesus did not care about thanksgiving, He would not have asked that question.”