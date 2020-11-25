Ondo State has completed another isolation centre in Okitipupa in preparation for a possible second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 said the isolation centre in Okitipupa was ready for commissioning and use for the treatment of COVID-19 cases in the area.

It also called on school authorities to intensify efforts targeted at educating students on universal preventive measures against the virus.

The chairperson of the committee and Vice-Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Adesegun Fatusi, gave the call in Okitipupa during an assessment of the Isolation Centre on Tuesday.

The committee also used the visit to observe and inspect compliance of schools in Okitipupa local government area with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Mr Fatusi said the facility had a 20-bed unit, laboratory and other facilities needed for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the Southern Senatorial District of the State.

He urged the people not to jettison their preparedness against the spread of the pandemic, noting that prevention of Coronavirus is key to surviving the period.

He also solicited the cooperation of the people in the area to overcome the second wave of the virus.

At the schools, he advocated the aggressive use of handwashing facilities, hand sanitisers, nose masks and adherence to other preventive measures, while calling for the establishment of COVID-19 monitoring teams and COVID-19 Prevention Clubs in schools.

The Chief Medical Director of the State Specialists’ Hospital, Okitipupa, Akintunde Ogunfeyinmi, while speaking on the isolation centre, said the centre was ready and personnel, including specialists, were ready to administer treatment on patients at the centre as soon as it was commissioned.

He said staffers had been trained on precautionary measures, skills and knowledge needed to work effectively at the Centre.

Responding on behalf of the schools, the Vice Principal of Ofedepe Comprehensive High School, Okitipupa, Funmi Akinboyo, said students had been taught on the need to learn and adopt universally acceptable preventive measures against Coronavirus.

She maintained that in order to prevent its spread among students, the school management ensured there was adequate distancing among the students in their classes, proper wearing of the nose mask, regular handwashing practice and obedience to other basic hygiene.

Ondo state has recorded a total of 1,727 confirmed cases, with 40 deaths.

A total of 1,585 have been successfully treated and discharged while 102 are still receiving treatment at the isolation centre in Akure.