By Moses Emorinken, Abuja

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) wants the Federal Government to ensure stricter compliance with extant COVID-19 preventive measures and protocols by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) following the resurgence of the infection across the globe.

With at least 2.8 million new cases reported globally in only one week, and the fact that countries like the UK, France, Germany, Spain and others in Europe have resorted to lockdown and other measures to curtail the spread of the pandemic, experts are of the opinion that Nigeria must take proactive measures to avoid a total lockdown that could be harmful to the economy.

President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Innocent Ujah, hopes “government is ready with an appropriate response because they have been predicting the second wave.”

Ujah who spoke to The Nation, said: “How much have we complied with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols of using face masks, hand washing and social distancing. On all counts, we have failed.”

In a separate interview, the immediate past President of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), and current Chairman of the NMA, Kaduna chapter, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, said: “It should have become clear and evident by now that for whatever reasons, the pandemic is not manifesting here as it does in other parts of the world. This is a reality we must admit. This may be attributable to either genetic makeup of our people or some form of variations or mutations that are responsible for us not coming down with the disease.

“That notwithstanding, it is also important that we take necessary precautions as the second wave approaches. And of course the same measures we had insisted in the first instance, is the same measures we will observe. It is just that this time around, we must be more serious in observing the measures to see that we do not have to contend with the second wave of the disease,” he said.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, warned, last week of an imminent resurgence in the number of new cases as the country’s air travel intensifies, schools and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) reopen, and the lack of compliance with safety protocols like handwashing/sanitising, maintaining social distance, wearing of face masks, and avoidance of mass gatherings.

Also speaking on the issue, Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire, expressed concern over “the growing lackadaisical attitude to COVID-19 and disregard for safety and simple infection prevention and control measures, which I must admit, is not peculiar to our country.”