SYDNEY—One of the most in-depth examinations of hotel quarantines since the coronavirus crisis began has concluded that some travelers should be allowed to self-isolate at home.

The recommendation, from a government panel in Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, could offer lessons to other countries seeking ways to reopen their borders. The panel was set up by state-level authorities to investigate the hotel-quarantine program after a second-wave outbreak in Melbourne was linked to hotels, where the virus spread from…