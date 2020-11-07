By Moses Emorinken, Abuja

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) wants the Federal Government to ensure stricter compliance with extant COVID-19 preventive measures and protocols by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) following the resurgence of the infection across the globe.

With at least 2.8 million new cases reported globally in only one week, and the fact that countries like the UK, France, Germany, Spain and others in Europe have resorted to lockdown and other measures to curtail the spread of the pandemic, experts are of the opinion that Nigeria must take proactive measures to avoid a total lockdown that could be harmful to the economy.

President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Innocent Ujah hopes “government is ready with appropriate response because they have been predicting the second wave.”

Ujah who spoke to The Nation said: “How much have we complied with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols of using face masks, hand washing and social distancing. On all counts we have failed.

“The public is not supporting the government in this regard, and I also think that some officers of government are engendering this lawless attitudes of Nigerians because leadership is by example.

“This gives them the impression that covid-19 does not exist; because if it exists, officers of government show be able to comply with the NCDC protocols.

“Confidence must be built because it is a public health issue, and I believe that if the officials comply, then others will comply. Apart from airlines and probably banks that insists that you must wear a face mask otherwise you will not be allowed in.

“This is also in religious centres. But it is no longer about wearing mask masks, but the appropriate wearing of face masks. A person not properly using the mask will not protect himself and others around him. Appropriate use of face masks is a challenge. Another is that we are not even complying with the rules.”

In a separate interview, the immediate past President of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), and current Chairman of the NMA Kaduna chapter, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, said: “It should have become clear and evident by now that for whatever reasons, the pandemic is not manifesting here as it does in other parts of the world. This is a reality we must admit. This may be attributable to either genetic makeup of our people or some form of variations or mutations that is responsible for us not coming down with the disease.

“That notwithstanding, it is also important that we take necessary precautions as the second wave approaches. And of course the same measures we had insisted in the first instance, is the same measures we will observe. It is just that this time around we must be more serious in observing the measures to see that we do not have to contend with the second wave of the disease

“A lot of our decisions are based on what is obtainable in other parts of the world, when we clearly know that what is obtainable there may not be applicable here, as evidenced by what we have seen.

“I want to believe that the second wave is coming and we also need to realise that for some reason or the other, we are not getting it, and we should be grateful for that. A lot of people have gotten the disease without even knowing and have recovered and moved on with their lives. I won’t advocate for any lockdown or any of any of such measures especially in this part of the world.”

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on covid-19, Boss Mustapha warned, last week,of an imminent resurgence in the number of new cases as the country’s air travel intensifies, schools and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) reopening, and the lack of compliance with safety protocols like handwashing/sanitising, maintaining social distance, wearing of face masks, and avoidance of mass gatherings.

“The PTF continues to monitor situations around the world and will continue to draw your attention to the rising number of cases. Global cases crossed the 46 million mark with USA, India and Brazil accounting for 50 percent of all global cumulative burden,” he said.

He added: “a number of Countries in Europe have been forced to order their second lockdown due to spike in cases.

“The reasons for concern include the fact that as at Monday, 2/11/2020, global statistics showed the following: Global cumulative cases: – 47,387,837; Global number of deaths: – 1,212,479; The UK and France have continued to struggle with record increases in numbers and have reintroduced total lockdown to control the spread; The United States continue to witness record daily increase in number of confirmed cases especially given the fact that it is in the middle of a Presidential contest; The African Continent has, as at the same date, recorded a cumulative total case count of 1,813,800 (including 43,461 deaths); and

“The head of the WHO is reported to have gone into isolation out of abundance of caution and the need to underscore the importance of contact tracing.”

Also speaking on the issue,Health Minister Osagie Ehanire expressed concern over “the growing lackadaisical attitude to COVID-19 and disregard for safety and simple infection prevention and control measures, which I must admit, is not peculiar to our country.”

He said: “With the high volume of air traffic between Nigeria and Europe, we are examining the associated risk factors for Nigeria. The PTF has set up stringent criteria and measures so far, to limit COVID-19 importation: nevertheless, 18 travelers out of over 78,000 arrivals, were found to be covid positive at the second testing in Nigeria.

“In this regard, citizens are again also strongly advised to postpone all travel to high burden countries of the world, including Europe and the Americas, except absolutely necessary. The better we are able to control importation of fresh covid-19 cases to our country, the easier we can control in-country spread and return to our normal life.”