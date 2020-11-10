The usual carnival-like atmosphere which is the signature when the Super Eagles are playing in Nigeria will be missing when they file out for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Sierra Leone on Friday.

Friday’s encounter, billed for 5 pm at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, will be played behind closed doors with fans and the media shut out. This is in line with the guidelines against COVID-19 pandemic given by the Confederation of African Football.

The Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has assured he and his teammates will adjust to the new situation they have found themselves in even though he would have loved to see the fans come around to cheer them on.

“Playing in Benin is great. It’s the home town of my mum. I would have loved to see my family members come around and watch this game, but there is nothing we can do about it,” Musa said in an interview with the Super Eagles media team.

“It is all about the situation of things at the moment. The pandemic (is) here in Nigeria and other parts of the world. There is nothing we can do. We have to play the game without the fans.

“We will do our best to qualify and make the fans happy,” he added.

The Super Eagles are topping the log in Group L with six points from two games and would be guaranteed a place at the next AFCON if they can pick maximum points in the upcoming games against the Leone Stars.

Three-time African champions Nigeria finished third at the last AFCON held in Egypt but coach Gernot Rohr and his men have been mandated to not only qualify for the next continental showpiece but also target winning the tournament.