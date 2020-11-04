Europe’s service providers reported a fresh decline in activity as a surge in coronavirus infections in October pushed consumers to avoid face-to-face services ranging from entertainment to eating out, a contrast with Asian countries such as China, which continued to see a rebound.

Data firm IHS Markit said its services Purchasing Managers Index for the eurozone fell to 46.9 in October from 48.0 in September. A reading above 50.0 indicates that activity is increasing, while a reading below points to a decline.

The…